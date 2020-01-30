|
|
ronald j. holverson
Born: April 10, 1934; in Sandwich, IL
Died: January 26, 2020; in Newark, IL
Ronald Joyce Holverson, 85, passed away peacefully in his Newark, IL home on January 26, 2020.
Ronald was born on April 10, 1934 in Sandwich to Russell and Irylla (Peterson) Holverson, the eldest of four children.
Ron attended Newark High School and graduated from Northern Illinois University. He worked for 33 years as an accountant for the Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Montgomery. He was a member of the Newark Lutheran Church. Ron was very active in his community and had served on the church board, the Millington-Newark Cemetery Board and many other committees.
Gregarious and social, Ron was a friend to all. He enjoyed cooking, entertaining, eating and celebrating his Norwegian heritage. An avid and skilled board game player, especially Rummykub, he was challenged by many, but lost to few.
He is survived by and was a beloved older brother to Alan (Joann) Holverson of Orland Park and David Holverson of Clearwater Beach, FL. and cherished Uncle to Heidi (David) Keeling, Davina Simaitis, Mitch (Kathryn) Holverson, Erik (Tonia) Holverson and Kristen (Matt) Tutlis.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents Russel and Irylla Holverson, and his sister Diane.
A special thank you to his many Newark friends, his devoted caretakers, and Joliet Hospice.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30th at the Newark Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. The funeral service will be heldon 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church with Pastor Cliff Hoper officiating. Interment will be at the Millington-Newark Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Erik Holverson, Mitch Holverson, Richard Dhuse, Paul Nauert, Roger Clampitt and Mike Harris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Newark Lutheran church or Joliet hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd. in Newark. Phone 815-695-5131. To leave a condolence message please visit www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 30, 2020