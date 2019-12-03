|
Ronald L. Varland
Born: November 18, 1942; in Morris, IL
Died: November 25, 2019; in Morris, IL
Ronald L. Varland, 77, of Morris, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Gardens of Park Pointe in Morris.
Born November 18, 1942 in Morris, he was the son of Raymond and Violet (Holland)Varland. He received his education at Somanauk Grade School, attended Somanauk High School and graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 1960. Later he received his B A Degree from Northwestern University in 1964 and his M A Degree from Northwestern in 1970. Also, he attended Ohio State University, ITT and Chicago State University. Ron was a high school mathematics teacher at Reavis High School in Burbank, Illinois from 1964 - 1994. Later he was a courier at the Morris Hospital from 1996 to 2018.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley Varland of Chicago.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris, lifetime member of NEA and lifetime member of Illinois Retired Teachers Association.
Ron enjoyed his yearly vacations to Minnesota and also working in his flower gardens.
Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
At Ron's request a graveside service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the West Lisbon Cemetery, Lisbon, Illinois with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. Inurnment will follow in West Lisbon Cemetery.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 3, 2019