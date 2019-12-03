Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fruland Funeral Home
121 West Jefferson Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Varland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. Varland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald L. Varland Obituary
Ronald L. Varland

Born: November 18, 1942; in Morris, IL

Died: November 25, 2019; in Morris, IL

Ronald L. Varland, 77, of Morris, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Gardens of Park Pointe in Morris.

Born November 18, 1942 in Morris, he was the son of Raymond and Violet (Holland)Varland. He received his education at Somanauk Grade School, attended Somanauk High School and graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 1960. Later he received his B A Degree from Northwestern University in 1964 and his M A Degree from Northwestern in 1970. Also, he attended Ohio State University, ITT and Chicago State University. Ron was a high school mathematics teacher at Reavis High School in Burbank, Illinois from 1964 - 1994. Later he was a courier at the Morris Hospital from 1996 to 2018.

He is survived by his sister, Shirley Varland of Chicago.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris, lifetime member of NEA and lifetime member of Illinois Retired Teachers Association.

Ron enjoyed his yearly vacations to Minnesota and also working in his flower gardens.

Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

At Ron's request a graveside service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the West Lisbon Cemetery, Lisbon, Illinois with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. Inurnment will follow in West Lisbon Cemetery.

For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fruland Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -