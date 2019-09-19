|
|
Rose Doerfler
Born: October 11, 1928
Died: September 18, 2019
Rose Doerfler (nee Staab), age 90, of Morris, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at The Gardens at Park Pointe in Morris. She was born October 11, 1928 to the late Rose (Koerner) and Charles Staab.
On May 5, 1947 she married Alvin Doerfler in Catherine, KS. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.
She is survived by her son, William "Bill" (Terry) Doerfler of Morris, IL; daughter, D'Nelle (Gary) Lyons of Richardson, TX; two grandsons, Mark (Lisa) Doerfler of Warrenville, IL and Nicholas (Erica) Doerfler of Morris, IL; three granddaughters, Stephanie (Joel) Becker, Ashley (Grant) Fisher and Amber (Ray) Manzanilla all of Austin TX; eight great-grandchildren, Luke, Patrick, Jack and Blaise Doerfler; Quinn and Avery Fisher; Isabella and Aria Manzanilla; sisters, Josepha "Joey" Dreiling and Geraldine "Geri" Dreiling both of Colorado and Mary Louise Staab of Hays, KS; sister-in-law, Sophie Staab of Catherine, KS. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her beloved husband of 61 years, Alvin, and her parents, Rose is also preceded in death by her brothers, Rudy (Adeline) Staab, Edward (Marcella) Staab, Alfred (Alice) Staab and Charles (Marcella) Staab; sisters, Freida (Sylvester) Dinges, Flora (Alfred) Doerfler and Tillie (Fritz) Leiker; brother-in-laws, Robert Dreiling and Alfred Dreiling.
Visitation for Rose Doerfler will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive, Morris. Funeral services Monday, September 23, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 600 E. Jackson Street, Morris, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Ed Howe CR, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Immaculate Conception School or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 19, 2019