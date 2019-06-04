Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
Rosemary Fisher Obituary
Rosemary Fisher

Born: November 14, 1928; in Ottawa, IL

Died: June 2, 2019; in Newark, IL

Rosemary Fisher, 90, of Newark, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Rev. Kris Zierke officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to services Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.

She was born on November 14, 1928, in Ottawa, to Hobart and Cora (Mann) Paul. On March 1, 1947, she married Jack Fisher of Marseilles who preceded her in death in 1998.

Rosemary and her husband farmed and raised their family in Mission Township. She was a wonderful mother, who was a great cook, a hard working farm wife, and a good loving and caring person. She enjoyed sewing and always had a large beautiful garden.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Fisher of Newark.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; two sons, Paul and Mark Fisher; one sister, Arlene "Betty" Fisher; and one brother, Clarence Paul.

Memorials may be given to Joliet Area Hospice or At Home Quality Care in Morris.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on June 4, 2019
