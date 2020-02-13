|
|
Rosemary H. Hillman
Born: April 26, 1924
Died: February 11, 2020
Rosemary H. Hillman (nee Woodward), age 95, of Gardner, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Heritage Health in Dwight, IL. Born April 26, 1924 to the late William and Sarah (nee Danner) Woodward, Sr. She was devout in her faith and was a very active member of the Church of Hope in Gardner. She was also a member of Gardner American Legion and the Grundy County Seniors South Region. She farmed the Gardner and Dwight areas with her late husband, George for thirty years. Rosemary loved to square dance, flower gardening, and will always be remembered for her amazing cooking and delightful baking. She was a woman of love and kindness, her family meant the world to her, and following is a quote written by Rosemary herself "Love is very important to me. I've tried to live it all my life taking care of my grandchildren and great-grandchildren." Surviving are one son, Richard (Rebecca) Hillman of Indianapolis, IN; two daughters, Jeanette (Bill) Wilkey of Dwight, IL and Gloria (John) Wilson of Gardner, IL; seven grandchildren, Kim (Rick) Marks, Candice (Ryan) Butzow, Cassi (Nick) Dermody, Darik (Laura) Wilson, Matt (Kris) Wilson, Nicholas (Hely) Hillman, and Elizabeth Hillman; eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Dolores Mehall of New Lenox; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, George Richard Hillman, whom she married April 14, 1945 in Ransom, IL; one granddaughter, Kelly Doreen Serena; and one brother, William Woodward, Jr. Visitation for Rosemary will be at the Church of Hope: 202 N. Monroe St. Gardner, IL Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Allen Twp. Cemetery in Ransom. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be directed to the Church of Hope, , or to the Kankakee Valley Hospice. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 13, 2020