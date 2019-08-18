Morris Herald-News Obituaries
Reeves Funeral Home - Coal City
75 N. BROADWAY
COAL CITY, IL 60416
(815) 634-2125
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Coal City United Methodist Church
6805 East McArdle Road
Coal City, IL
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Coal City United Methodist Church
6805 East McArdle Road
Coal City, IL
Rosie M. Pierece


1934 - 2019
Rosie M. Pierece Obituary
Rosie M. Pierce

Born: April 21, 1934; in Minatare, Nebraska,

Died:August 15, 2019; in Morris, IL

Rosie M. Pierce Age 85 of Coal City, Illinois and formerly Davenport, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Morris, Illinois.

Born April 21, 1934 in Minatare, Nebraska, Rosie Maria was a daughter of Alexander and Elizabeth (Adolph) Meter. She was raised in Nebraska, and on October 5, 1951, Rosie married Earl W. Pierce in San Diego, California.

Rosie worked for Hornsby's in Coal City and later at Farm & Fleet after moving to Iowa. She enjoyed bingo and playing cards and was a 20 year member of the Davenport Moose Lodge. Rosie took pleasure in spending her summers at the Coal City Area Club, and loved storytelling to her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Rodney (Jeanne) Pierce of Maryville, Tennessee; daughter, Susan (Gary) Smith of Carbon Hill, Illinois; grandchildren: Keith (Jennifer) Smith, Kayla VanDerKarr-Smith, Alexander Pierce and Samantha Pierce; great grandchildren: Kasey, Kelly and Kerry VanDerKarr and Donovan Smith, and one brother, Reinhold Meter of Bayard, Nebraska.Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Earl (1998); grandson, Dennis Smith; sisters: Esther Miller, Helen Kehn, Irene Michal and Lydia Weber; brothers: Henry Meter, Alexander Meter, Walter Meter and Harry Meter, and one half-brother, Donald Meter.Per Rosie's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 East McArdle Road in Coal City on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service 6:00 p.m. Reverend Brad Shumaker will officiate.Inurnment and committal services are being planned for October, when Rosie will be laid to rest with her late husband, Earl in Davenport Memorial Park.Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Rosie's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, Illinois 60431.Family and friends may sign the guest book, upload photographs or share Rosie's memorial page online by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com/notices/Rosie-Pierce Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City. 815-634-2125
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 18, 2019
