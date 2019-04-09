Roy F. Wake



Born: July 29, 1942; in Chicago, IL



Died: April 5, 2019; in Morris, IL



Roy F. Wake, 76, of Minooka, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 5, at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab in Morris. He was born July 29, 1942, in Chicago, to the late Roy W. and Mary (Corrieri) Wake.



Raised and educated in Chicago, Roy had worked a few different lines of work when younger and later went on to become a very prideful and respected semi-truck driver for over 30 years, spending the last 22 with Yellow Freight, retiring in 2008.



Roy married Kathryn Lombardi on May 10, 1980, in Lyons, Illinois, and moved to Minooka in 1983. Together they raised seven children. When his children were young, Roy enjoyed taking them to Grundy County Speedway, eating out for birthdays, summer vacations, and spending quality home time with his family. He later enjoyed watching his kids grow into adulthood and have children of their own. Roy also took great pride in his gardening, enjoyed trains, liked watching Nascar and old shows on TV, and loved his cats.



He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; his children: Valnita (Donnie) Larsen of Morris, Adam (Kelly) Wake of Channahon, Matthew Wake of Plano, Seth (Nikki) Wake of Wilmington, and Kendall (Ashley) Wake of Wheaton, IL; grandchildren: Cadence, Victor, Audrey, Kaylani, and Ava; sister-in-law, Mrs. Anita (Joseph) Kucera; two nieces and one nephew.



Preceded in death by his parents; and two sons, Frederick and Roy.



With respect to Roy's wishes, Aqua Cremation Rites have been accorded, and a private family service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.