Roy J. Ralston
Born: July 14, 1937; near Palmyra IL
Died: July 18, 2019; in Springfield, IL
Roy J. Ralston, age 82, of Morris, passed away late Thursday evening July 18, 2019 in Springfield, IL. He was born July 14, 1937 near Palmyra IL, the son of the late Albert and Mary (Eyer) Ralston.
Roy came to Morris at the age of 16 and worked for Ninora Farms. He married Mary Jane Kline on July 19, 1958. He and Mary Jane raised their son, Jay Dean, and daughter, JoSetta Rachel, in Morris, moving into a home they purchased in 1972.
After leaving Ninora Farms, Roy worked for Kenny Sereno's welding shop. After that, Roy gained employment in 1977 when he entered Caterpillar Tractor Co in Aurora as a welder. He retired from Cat in 2001 after 20 years. He continued welding from his home, helping many people.
Roy is survived by his wife Mary Jane; daughter JoSetta (late Bill) Hammons, and two grandsons, Jay Richard of Las Vegas, NV and Steven Arthur of Chicago Heights. Also surviving is his twin brother Coy (Bonnie) and brothers, Jimmy, Bobby, Ronnie (Aggie) and sisters, Joyce (Rosco) Bettis and Mary Lou (Marvin) Crouch; several nieces and nephews.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jay Dean, and sister, Norma Sarginson.
He loved being outside, traveling around the country. Roy was a very generous soul who enjoyed helping other people.
Roy's body was donated to medical science and private services will be held at a later date.
Memorials made be made in Roy's memory to . Condolences may be sent to his wife, Mary Jane Ralston and daughter, JoSetta Hammons at 220 E. RT 6, Morris, IL 60450.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 1, 2019