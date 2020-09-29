Roy ray Robinson, Jr.
Age 90, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Morris Hospital. Ray was born in Caledonia, Mississippi to the late Avis (nee Lockhart) and Roy Ray Robinson. He was a United States Navy Veteran who served during the Korean War. Soon after being honorably discharged from the Navy, he married Cherry (nee Spencer) and settled in Joliet, IL for a short time. Ray and Cherry then made their home in Woodridge, Minooka and finally Lisbon, Illinois.
In addition to his beloved wife of nearly 68 years Cherry, he is also preceded in death by his parents, brother, James Robinson; sisters and brother-in-law, Marie Spencer, Quincy Spencer, Joyce Spencer and Vicki Spencer.
Ray is survived by his sister, Linda Melhorn of Elwood; brother, Donald (Gayle) Robinson of Wilmington; five sisters in-law, Martha Robinson of Steens, Mississippi, Laverne (Clarence) Weber of St. Louis, Missouri, Patsy (Larry) Lounsbury of Las Vegas, Nevada, Myra (Don) Peckenpaugh of West Virginia and Sally Underhill of Joliet; and two brothers in-law, Will Spencer of Bolingbrook, IL and Henry Spencer of Las Vegas, NV. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Ray retired from Fisher Body of Willow Springs, IL after over 37 years of service. He and Cherry loved camping and visiting the cottage at Upper Red Lake, Minnesota.
Visitation for Ray Robinson, Jr. will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 10: 00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive, Morris with Pastor Steve Larson officiating. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For more information, please call 815-942-5040 or visit his Memorial tribute at www.fredcdames.com
