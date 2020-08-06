1/1
Ruby Jenee Gibbs
1923 - 2020
Ruby Jenee Gibbs

Ruby Jenee Gibbs, 97, of Morris, passed away July 17, 2020 at Regency Care of Morris where she lived with her surviving daughter, Jacqueline Wicks.

Ruby was born October 1, 1923 in Tonica, to the late Henrietta and Ernest Ward.

Ruby was an excellent cook and managed the two "Brite Spot" Restaurants in Ottawa and Morris in the 1940's and later, the Self Locking Canteen. Ruby and Cecil later moved to Florida and loved to RV travel around the U.S.A. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and looked forward to the baseball season to start.

Survived by her loving daughter, Jacqueline (Jackie) Wicks; nephew, Ernest Ward and family who were caregivers for many years; sister-in-law, Grace Ward; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her first husband, Archie Wicks, his siblings and their son, Jerry Wicks; Ruby's husband, Cecil Gibbs; brothers, Wesley, Merle and Donald Ward; sisters-in-law including Roberta Ward and nephew, Allan Ward.

A ceremony for family will be held at a later date. Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
