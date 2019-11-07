|
Ruby Simpson
Born: December 27, 1940 in Pittsburg, IL
Died: November 1, 2019; in Morris, IL
Ruby Simpson, 78, of Morris, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at home. She was born December 27, 1940 in Pittsburg, IL, the daughter of the late Ernest and Mae "Mamie" E. (Hollis) Jolly.
Raised in Pittsburg, Ruby attended Marion High School. She worked as a waitress at the Sheridan Restaurant where she met the man she would later marry, James Simpson. She and James were married on July 4, 1959. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2018.
Ruby and James managed a motel while he was in the service. She was a beautician, working out of their home for many years. In the early years of their marriage, Ruby enjoyed fishing and hunting with her husband. She loved spending time with James at their farm in Creal Springs, IL during the summer months and hunting season. She was very "faithful" and an active member of the Ambassadors for Christ Church in Morris.
Ruby is survived by two children, Laura (Dean) Pfaff and James (Tasha) Simpson, both of Morris; one grandson, Drew (Dezeray) Pfaff; one granddaughter, Evelynn Grace Simpson; and one sister-in-law, Ruth Jolly.
Preceded in death by her husband; her parents; stillborn identical twin girls in 1968; her siblings, Clyde (Linda) Jolly, Dorothy Jolly (Cecil) Taylor, Helen Jolly (Oscar) Heintz, Ernest (Cynthia) Jolly, Sr., Mary Jolly (Bill) Hartwell, Harvey (Earlene) Jolly, Hazel Jolly (Val Gene) Dallas, Howard (Ruth) Jolly, Barbara Jolly (John) Brown, Lester Jolly, and Bertha Aline Jolly.
Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Ruby's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Kathy Watland of the Ambassadors for Christ Church. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ruby's name to a recipient of the donor's choice.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 7, 2019