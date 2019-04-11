Rudolph F. Carlson, Jr.



On Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the age of 72, Rudolph F. Carlson, Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his home in Goose Lake, where he had resided since 1977. Rudy graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1964 and married the love of his life, Dorothy "Dottie" Reyes, on May 7, 1965. After trying on a few different careers early in life, Rudy spent 40 years working for the railroad at EJ& E, where he retired in 2009. In addition to large family gatherings and 4th of July celebrations, Rudy enjoyed road trips with Dorothy, both near and far. This is especially fitting since they first met when Dottie pulled her convertible into the service station where Rudy worked as a station attendant. It was mutual admiration at first sight. Rudy also enjoyed an eclectic variety of music from 50s to unique, wacky hits from Spike Jones, Weird Al, et al, and walking the family dogs...with a good cigar in hand (and sometimes the cigar didn't even have to be all that good).



Rudy is survived by his four sons, Rudolph (Renee) Carlson III of Eau Claire WI, Eric Carlson of Richland, WA, Ivan (Jayna) Carlson of Hertford, NC and Geoffrey (Sheila) Carlson of Coal City, IL; five grandchildren, Kylee, Rudolph IV, Garrick, Regan and Rylan; two sisters, Deborah Carlson of Greenfield, WI, and Kathy (Max) Ramirez of Arroyo Grande, CA. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Dorothy (nee Reyes) Carlson and his parents, Rudolph and Nadine Carlson.



Visitation for Rudolph Carlson will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until a brief Service of Remembrance begins at 1:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Dr., Morris, IL 60450. As it was Rudolph's request, cremation rites will be accorded following his funeral services.



For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memory Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary