Russell Harold Hauge
Russell Harold Hauge

Born: March 20, 1924

Died: June 17, 2020

Russell Harold Hauge, 96, of Morris, formerly of Lisbon died peacefully at the Joliet Hospice on June 17, 2020. Russ was the son of Nels and Josephine (Richardson) Hauge.

Born on March 20, 1924 Russ lived most of his life in the Lisbon and Morris area. Russ attended Porter School for eight years. It was a one room school house. After graduation he attended Yorkville High School. Russ married Leatrice (Severson) on June 28, 1947. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage.

Russ farmed for 27 years and moved to Morris in 1974. He was employed for 18 years as a teamster working as a driver for O?Brien and Son and Meyer Material in Channahon. In 2017 Russ and Leatrice moved to Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation. Russ loved to travel, enjoyed singing and whistling to music and spending time with his family. Leatrice passed away August 15, 2018.

Russ is survived by his two sons, LeRoyce Hauge and Randall (Denise) Hauge, daughter, Rhonda (Jack Jr) Benson; seven grandchildren Scott Hauge, Shawn Hauge, Stephanie Hopkins, Jack Benson III, Garrett Benson, Katie Bernier and Brian Hauge; and eleven great grandchildren, Ellie, Luke, Presley and Josie Hauge. Emma, Will, Henry and Eli Benson, Aiden and Emmett Hopkins and Kinley Bernier.

Memorials can be sent to Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund at 1221 South Edgewater Drive, Morris Illinois 60450.

Due to Covid 19 a memorial for Russ Hauge will be held at a future date.

Fruland funeral home 121 W. Jefferson St in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fruland Funeral Home
121 West Jefferson Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0700
