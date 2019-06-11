Ruth B. Bainbridge



Born: January 29, 1930; in Philadelphia, PA



Died: May 30, 2019; in Morris, IL



Ruth B. Bainbridge, 89, of Verona, passed away May 30, 2019 at Morris Hospital. She was born January 29, 1930 in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Albert and Bertha Willing.



Ruth married William Bainbridge on September 15, 1951. She had a great love for music, playing both the piano and pipes organ at various churches in Pennsylvania and Illinois for over 20 years. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Morris.



She is survived by her husband; a daughter Ruth Eileen (Brian) Cowell of Crystal Lake and son, Dr. David Bainbridge of Verona; two grandchildren: Rebecca (Ryan) Artner and Jessica (Joel) Feih; one great-grandchild, Raelynn Artner, and one on the way; one sister, Olga A. "Dolly" Willing.



Ruth was preceded by her parents.



A private ceremony is being planned for the family to celebrate her life, officiated by Dr. Chuck Richardson. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery following the ceremony.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website. Published in Morris Herald-News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary