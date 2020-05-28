Ruth Elaine McCallister
Ruth Elaine (Knutson) McCallister, 59, passed away peacefully May 24, 2020.
She is survived by two sons; Ross(Kelly)McCallister of Darien, Il and Ethan (Ellie)McCallister of Lapeer, MI; one daughter, Shelby McCallister of Rock Hill, SC; her siblings, Laurel (Colin) Searle of Buena Park, CA, Lynette (Jules) Ostrander of Watford City, ND, Roberta (Michael) Smith of Aurora, Il, Ron Kuntson of San Diego, CA and Dennis (Karen)Knutson of Stonewall, TX and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Robert (2016) and Miriam (2018) and her sister, LaVeta Knutson (1982)
She was very involved in her children' activities. She was in the Parent Teacher Organization at Eisenhower Charter School, she was involved in Band, Marching Band, Color Guard, Orchestra and Choir. She worked retail most of her life.
Services are tentatively planned for July, as travel and gathering restrictions allow. Memorials can be made to the Cancer Research Institute.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Ruth Elaine (Knutson) McCallister, 59, passed away peacefully May 24, 2020.
She is survived by two sons; Ross(Kelly)McCallister of Darien, Il and Ethan (Ellie)McCallister of Lapeer, MI; one daughter, Shelby McCallister of Rock Hill, SC; her siblings, Laurel (Colin) Searle of Buena Park, CA, Lynette (Jules) Ostrander of Watford City, ND, Roberta (Michael) Smith of Aurora, Il, Ron Kuntson of San Diego, CA and Dennis (Karen)Knutson of Stonewall, TX and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Robert (2016) and Miriam (2018) and her sister, LaVeta Knutson (1982)
She was very involved in her children' activities. She was in the Parent Teacher Organization at Eisenhower Charter School, she was involved in Band, Marching Band, Color Guard, Orchestra and Choir. She worked retail most of her life.
Services are tentatively planned for July, as travel and gathering restrictions allow. Memorials can be made to the Cancer Research Institute.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 28, 2020.