Ruth Jackman
Born: July 14, 1933
Died: April 30, 2020
Ruth Jackman, lifelong resident of Morris passed away peacefully on Thursday April 30, 2020 at Park Pointe Nursing home with her family at her bedside. Born July 14, 1933 in Morris she was the daughter of the late Erwin and Ethyle (Bishop) Ferguson.
Raised and educated in Morris graduating with the class of 1951 which was the last class to graduate from the "old" Morris High School. Ruth enjoyed bowling, going to aerobics class and spending time with her grandchildren. Ruth had many friends in her life and she cherished her time with all of them. She worked for Illinois Bell for several years and went onto work in the cafeteria at Morris High School until her retirement.
Ruth was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Morris. On July 11, 1964 she married Dale E. Jackman whom preceded her in death on September 21, 2011 after 47 years of marriage.
Surviving are her children; Ed (Betsy) Jackman, Doug (Julie) Jackman and Dave (Candi) Jackman. Grandchildren; Sophia and Grace Jackman, Adrian, Ashley and Abbey, Shane and Shannon. One sister Nancy, brother in law and sisters in law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preferred memorials may be made in Ruth's name to Joliet Area Hospice or the First Presbyterian Church of Morris.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ruth's family will celebrate her life privately Sunday evening in the U.C.Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Friends may join the family at a graveside service in Evergreen Cemetery on Monday May 4, 2020 at 10:00am. The immediate family will gather at the funeral home and arrive at the cemetery in procession at 10:00 am.
An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website ucdaviscallahan.com
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
Born: July 14, 1933
Died: April 30, 2020
Ruth Jackman, lifelong resident of Morris passed away peacefully on Thursday April 30, 2020 at Park Pointe Nursing home with her family at her bedside. Born July 14, 1933 in Morris she was the daughter of the late Erwin and Ethyle (Bishop) Ferguson.
Raised and educated in Morris graduating with the class of 1951 which was the last class to graduate from the "old" Morris High School. Ruth enjoyed bowling, going to aerobics class and spending time with her grandchildren. Ruth had many friends in her life and she cherished her time with all of them. She worked for Illinois Bell for several years and went onto work in the cafeteria at Morris High School until her retirement.
Ruth was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Morris. On July 11, 1964 she married Dale E. Jackman whom preceded her in death on September 21, 2011 after 47 years of marriage.
Surviving are her children; Ed (Betsy) Jackman, Doug (Julie) Jackman and Dave (Candi) Jackman. Grandchildren; Sophia and Grace Jackman, Adrian, Ashley and Abbey, Shane and Shannon. One sister Nancy, brother in law and sisters in law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preferred memorials may be made in Ruth's name to Joliet Area Hospice or the First Presbyterian Church of Morris.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ruth's family will celebrate her life privately Sunday evening in the U.C.Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Friends may join the family at a graveside service in Evergreen Cemetery on Monday May 4, 2020 at 10:00am. The immediate family will gather at the funeral home and arrive at the cemetery in procession at 10:00 am.
An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website ucdaviscallahan.com
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 2, 2020.