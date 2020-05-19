Ruth M. Hauge
Born: December 2, 1922; in Garfield, IL
Died: May 16, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Ruth M. Hauge, 97, of Morris, passed away Saturday evening, May 16, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Born December 2, 1922 in Garfield, Illinois, she was the daughter of Harry and Esther (Farmhals)Holcomb. Ruth married Tilman Hauge on August 23, 1942 and they lived most of their life farming in rural Lisbon. For many years she was employed at the Federal Paper Board.
She is survived by her children, Glenna Crocker of Somonauk, Thomas (Sherrie) Hauge of Morris, Joene (Richard) Brown of Shorewood, Paul Hauge of Arkansas, Debbie (Floyd) Clark of Morris and Karen (Gary) Koetz of Milton, WI; 18 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 22 great great grandchildren; one brother, David (Gail) Holcomb of Milan; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her loving husband, Tilman on March 10, 2003; one son, Robert Hauge; two grandsons, Robert Hauge and Douglas Waite; one great grandson, Matthew Burchfield; two brothers, Joel and Carl Holcomb; two sisters, Henrietta Elberg and Ruth's twin sister, Rachel Benson.
She was a member of the Lisbon Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Ruth enjoyed gardening, cooking, doing jig saw puzzles and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to the donor's choice.
A private visitation for the family will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Fruland Funeral Home in Morris and graveside services will be follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Neal Spencer officiating.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 19, 2020.