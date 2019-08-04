|
Ryan Caleb O'Neill
Born: July 19, 2000
Died: July 30, 2019
Ryan Caleb O'Neill, 19, passed away suddenly on July 30, 2019. Born July 19, 2000 in Maywood, he was the son of Bryan O'Neill and Nara Newell.
Ryan had lived in Morris all his life, attending Saratoga School and Morris High School. He was into anything that involved cars and racing or wilderness and nature. He was a loving son and a protective big brother to his younger sisters. Ryan was a very loving father to his 2 year old son, Carter.
Ryan is survived by his father Bryan; mother Nara; Charity McMullen, who raised Ryan; son Carter James O'Neill and girlfriend Alexis Meadors; sisters Kennedy, Kaydence and Emma; brothers Nathan and Daniel; maternal grandparents Cheryl Bean and Reginald Newell; paternal grandparent Daniel O'Neill; step grandparents Nancy Sullivan and Paul McMullin; uncles Daniel O'Neill, Jessie Bean, Eric Bacon, Sean McMullin and Adam McMullin; and also many cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Patricia O'Neill and uncle C.J. O'Neill.
A celebration of Ryan's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 4, 2019