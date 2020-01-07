|
Sandra J. Christensen
Born: April 19, 1946; in Joliet, IL
Died: January 5, 2020; in Coal City, IL
Sandra J. Christensen, age 73, of Coal City, IL. passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
She was born on April 19, 1946 in Joliet, IL. to Wayne and Ruth (nee Morris) Burkhardt. She graduated from Mazon-Verona-Kinsman High School class of 1964. She married Edward Christensen on November 20, 1965 at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington, IL. Sandra worked at the Joliet Arsenal in Elwood and the Mazon Farmer's Elevator in Gardner before becoming the Payroll Coordinator at Morris Hospital, where she retired after working for 34 years.
Sandra was an avid Bingo player and a volunteer at the Gardner American Legion. She was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. She loved her "furbaby", Ellie. Sandra shared a special bond with her grandkids and never missed their events and activities. She was a longtime Coaler Football fan and she volunteered for the Rhythm of Our Youth Cardiac Screening Program.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Edward; her daughter Jori Christensen and her son Dana (Tori) Christensen; 7 grandchildren Mackenzie (Drew Pierce) Christensen, Ryleigh Christensen, Jillian (Dennis) Ceballos, Abigail Christensen, Brodie Christensen, Aiden Christensen and Elsa Christensen; her brother Alan Burkhardt; sisters in law, Nancy (Al) Haraway, Judie (the late Marvin) Romanetto and Kay Lynn (Keny) Tucker; brothers in law, Walter (Juanita) Christensen and Alan (Debi) Christensen; uncles and aunts, Earl and Rhea Kingman, Shirley Farland, Robert and Agnes Dobczyk, and Margie ( the late Stanley) Jankowski; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Ruth Burkhardt; father and mother in law, Roy and Jane Christensen; a brother in infancy, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials in Sandra's name may be directed to the Gardner American Legion, Joliet Area Community Hospice, the Rhythm of our Youth Cardiac Screening Program via the Morris Hospital Foundation or a memorial to the donor's choice.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Ferrari Funeral Chapel, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, IL. 60416, with Father Robert Noesen officiating. Inurnment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Jillian Ceballos, Mackenzie Christensen, Drew Pierce, Ryleigh Christensen, Abigail Christensen, Brodie Christensen, Aiden Christensen and Elsa Christensen.
