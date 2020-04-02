|
|
Sandra L. Hunter
Born: August 24, 1943; in Harvard, IL
Died: March 29, 2020; in Dwight, IL
Sandra L. Hunter, Age 76, of Dwight, IL formerly of Coal City, IL passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her home. Born August 24, 1943 in Harvard, IL to the late Winfield and Doris Eugenia (nee Hawes) Conner. Graduate of the Gardner-South Wilmington High School, class of 1961. She retired from Jefferson Smurfit in Morris, IL. She was a very active member of the Ambassadors for Christ Church in Morris. Sandra had a heart of gold. She was known to send out cards to many people for any occasion, it was important to her to let people know they were being thought of. She also loved to read, fix crossword puzzles, and enjoyed watching her house finches.
Surviving are one brother, Tom (Linda) Conner of Augusta, WI; two sisters, LaVonne Valdez of Gardner, IL and Michele (Ray) Younger of Coal City, IL; aunt, Jan (the late Jim) Hawes of Beloit, WI; uncle, Harold (the late Sharon) Hawes, Jr. of Rockford, IL; numerous nieces, nephews, and their families; and many cousins.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial services for Sandra will be held at a later date. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 2, 2020