Sandra Louise Williams



Born: October 3, 1959



Died: March 25, 2019



Sandra Louise (Lane) Williams, 59, of Morris, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital while surrounded by family. She was born October 3, 1959 in Joliet, IL to Eldon Lane and the late Marianne Robbins, and stepfather, Leon Robbins.



Sandra worked for many years giving back to the community in a healthcare setting. She very much enjoyed cooking, making crafts, and being a "Noni." She had a love for pets, spending time in the sun and traveling.



She is survived by her father, Eldon Lane; stepfather, Leon Robbins; daughter, Nicole (Kenny) Mack of Morris; son, Chad (Kim George) Williams of Mazon; and six grandchildren: Colten Williams, Grace Mack, KC Mack, Lane Mack, Liam Mack, and Jackson Mack. Also survived by her brothers, Ron (Teresa) Lane and Steve (Jo Jo) Lane; her stepsister, Rebecca (Dustin) Vaughn; and her ex-husband, Gregory (Roycann) Williams, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.



Preceded in death by her mother, Maryann Robbins, her sister, Patricia Lane, and one stepbrother.



A visitation for Sandra will be held 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Celebration of Sandra's Life will follow at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Tyler Carrell of Park Street Church. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.



Memorial contributions may be made in Sandra's name to the family.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website. Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 28, 2019