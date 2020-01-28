|
Sandra Mary Rapp
Born: September 9, 1958
Died: January 24, 2020
Sandra "Sandy" Mary Rapp, of Peoria, IL, died January 24, 2020 after a valiant fight with cancer.
Born in Kinsman, IL to Louis and Loisanne O'Connell September 9, 1958, Sandy learned the value of hard work on the family farm while excelling at school to earn a Nursing Degree at St Francis College of Nursing in 1980. Sandy's penchant for hard work continued throughout her career as an ER nurse at St. Francis and Proctor, an organ donation coordinator at Red Cross, and as a mental health advocate at OSF in which she helped save hundreds of lives in Central Illinois over the course of her career.
Sandy was married in 1982 to Emerson Rapp Jr. and had two children D'Arcy and ER.
Sandy also knew how to live life to the fullest and would enjoy in her spare time loved beach and ocean vacations with her family, reading, crafting with her grandchildren as well as her Etsy following, and enjoying anything Irish whether it be the music, food, or art. Sandy relished travel and her sister reunions to Chicago and to the theater.
Proceeding her in death is her father Louis O'Connell.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband Emerson Rapp Jr, daughter D'Arcy (Eric) Haeusser, son Emerson (Briana) Rapp III, brothers Daniel O'Connell, Kevin (LaDonna) O'Connell, Paul (Kathleen) O'Connell, sisters Connie (Steve) Vaughn, Kelly (Gerry) Johnson, mother Loisanne O'Connell, and 8 grandchildren, Leah, Benedict, Lillian, Eleanor, Louisa, Alexandra, David, and Adele.
Visitation will take place Tuesday, January 28th 5 to 7 PM at Wilton Mortuary, Peoria, Illinois and funeral Mass will be Wednesday, January 29 at 10 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle in Peoria Heights, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to Red Cross Services.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 28, 2020