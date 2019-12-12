|
|
Sandra Mitchell
Born: August 16, 1941
Died: December 22, 2019
Sandra Mitchell, 78 of Naplate passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 11 am to 5 pm at the Naplate Village Hall, 2000 W. Ottawa Avenue. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Sandra was born August 16, 1941 in Ottawa to Walter and Eileen (Olsen) Watland. She married Charles "Bob" Mitchell on June 17, 1978; he passed away on May 25, 2007. Sandra enjoyed reading books, doing puzzles, and playing Euchre at the Marseilles Lions Club and at family gatherings. She loved the holidays and especially loved decorating for Christmas, she received many awards and recognition's for her custom hand made decorations and themes. She was also an avid baker and made her famous Wacky Cake and Carrot Cake for all the family occasions and holidays. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grand children.
She is survived by two daughters, Jody Follis and Tami Tarochine, both of Ottawa; two step-children; Marna (Steve) Harmon and Barry (Vicki) Mitchell, both of Ottawa. grandchildren; Lee (Leighann) Follis, Lisa (Dustin) Dahl, Nicole Sigler, Jared (Sara) Mitchell, Christopher Tarochione; eight step-grandchildren; Grady, Brittany, Chad, Kylie, Samantha, Andrea, Rachael, and Neil; eight great-grandchildren; Jessica, Vivienne, Dominic, Molly, Declan, Lexi, Madison, and Ella; her brother, Randy (Marion) Watland; two sisters, Rebecca Tungate and Eileen King; step-sister, Kay Engle; and her extended Mitchell and Olsen family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one step-son Bob (Sherri) Mitchell; three brothers, Walt Watland II, Alan Watland, and Rodney Watland; two sisters, Debra Morganflash and Mary Blue, and her step-brother, Don Watland.
Memorials may be directed to her family.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 12, 2019