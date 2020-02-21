|
|
Sarah Ann Perry
Born: September 1, 1938
Died: February 13, 2020
Sarah Ann Perry, 81, of Henderson County died peacefully Thursday afternoon, February 13, 2020 after an extended illness with her family by her side.
Mrs. Perry was born Thursday, September 1, 1938 in Morris, IL to the late Andrew R. and Josephine M. (Newell) Johnson.
On September 20, 1958 in Morris, IL as the former Sarah Ann Johnson she married her loving husband of 61 years, Mr. Phillip "Mike" Perry who survives.
A native of Morris, IL, she attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and St. Angela's Academy. While in Morris she worked for Hornsby's Stores at Century Wholesale, Taylor and Turner Reality and Reichold Chemical. In 1980 she and her husband moved to Elkhart, IN before moving to Hendersonville, NC in 1988. She was a loyal employee of Normac Inc. for years before her retirement. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and was a dear friend to all who knew her. She was a faithful member of her church, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hendersonville.
In additional to her husband she leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Diane S. Rogers, David M. Perry and his wife, Christine of Morris, IL, Marjorie "Margie" Bigbie, Andrew J. Perry and his wife, Tracy of Hendersonville, NC. Also surviving are her 9 grandchildren, Karen Kindelspire and her husband, Scott, Russell Rogers and his wife, Carmen, Noah Perry, Clayton M. Crowley and his wife, Nicole, Benjamin Crowley, Sarah Wilbern and her husband, Justin, Amanda Bigbie, Emily Perry and Eric Perry; 22 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren with one precious one on the way; her only sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Carter of Morris, IL and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Elizabeth A. "Beth" Crowley who died on November 7, 2004 and her dear grandson, Nathaniel Crowley who died in 1987.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, ten o'clock Monday morning, February 24, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 208 7th. Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC 28791, (828) 693-6901, with Rev. Christian Cook as celebrant. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hendersonville. The family will receive guests Sunday evening from 4:00 to 7:30 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 in the funeral home chapel.
Memorial contributions may offered in memory of Mrs. Perry to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC, 28731 or to the .
Sarah will be forever missed by her loving and devoted husband, children, family and many dear friends.
May God Grant Her Eternal Rest.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Hendersonville, NC is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Morris Herald-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2020