Scot R. Meneese
Born: June 6, 1970; in Joliet, IL
Died: December 1, 2019; in Morris, IL
Scot R. Meneese, 49, of Morris, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 1, 2019 at home. He was born June 6, 1970 in Joliet, the son of A. Karen (Ed) McKendry and the late Samuel R. Meneese.
Raised and educated in Channahon and Minooka schools, Scot graduated from Minooka High School with the Class of '88.
An electrician by trade, Scot's true love was music. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing, as well as teaching young students. He was an avid NASCAR fan and he enjoyed watching his brother-in-law race at Grundy County Speedway. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and always wanted his own Harley.
Scot was a member of Minooka Bible Church and Celebrate Recovery.
He is survived by his mother Karen and stepfather Ed; two sisters, Dana (Randy) Weese of Morris and Sherry (Frank) Sinerias of Alaska; three brothers, Steven (Ellen Smith) McKendry of Braidwood, John (Dawn Vivirito) McKendry of Minooka, and Scott (Jenni) McKendry of South Carolina; two nieces, Tracy Weese of Boulder Junction, WI and Sherry (Brad) Hansen of Dwight; and one nephew, Daniel (Laura) Weese of Washington. He is also survived by his best friend Tracy Fazio and numerous close friends.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Scot's Life will immediately follow at 7 p.m., officiated by Pastor Larry Jacobsgaard of Lisbon Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made in Scot's name to Existential Counseling, 2319 Manhattan Rd, Joliet IL 60433.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 West Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information please visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 5, 2019