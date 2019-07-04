|
|
Sharlett Michelle Schell
Daughter of Shana Schell and David Yarbrough of Morris, passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 24, 2019 at Morris Hospital.
Survivors include her parents; maternal grandfather; Daniel Schell of Dwight; paternal grandparents; Angela Yarbrough of Gardner and Joe Onstott of Woodstock; maternal great grandparents; Byron and Renee Schell of Shorewood; maternal great-great grandmother; Dorothy (the late Donald) Schell of Pontiac; brother and sister; Nikolas Jender and Avianna Vigna; and aunts and uncles; Ashlee Schell of Mazon, Ryan Schell of Campus, Derek Yarbrough of Morris, Cristina Vyse of Joliet, and Michael Ritchey of Joliet.
Sharlett was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother; Michelle Schell.
Per the family's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and private family services were held.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book, or share Sharlett's memorial page by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com
Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd., 408 East Washington Street, in Morris (815) 942-2500.
Published in Morris Herald-News on July 4, 2019