1/1
Sharon r. O'Boyle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon R. O'Boyle

Born: August 26, 1938; in Peru, IN

Died: July 5, 2020; in Hinsdale, IL

Sharon R. O'Boyle, age 81, of Gardner, IL. passed away on July 5, 2020 at RML Specialty Hospital in Hinsdale.

She was born August 26, 1938 in Peru, IN. to Ernest Fair and Anne (nee Femec) Gerrick-Blakemore. Sharon worked in the safety product industry for nearly 18 years as a Customer Service Manager for Libra Safety in Chicago. She also spent many years designing and building costumes for theatrical companies throughout Illinois and Indiana. She retired in 2006 and after living in Chicago for 40 years, Sharon relocated to Gardner. She worked for 14 years as a cashier at her "retirement job" at the Walmart in Morris. She also served as an Election Judge for the Republican Party since 1978.

Sharon loved traveling, cruising, gambling, eating and spending time with her family.

She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Soto, Sari Engle and Anne (George) Simons; three sons, Christopher (Judith) Ferraro, Bradley (Margie) Vestal and Anthony (Sue) Vestal; 13 grandchildren, Philip (Erin) Vestal, Elizabeth Vestal, Grace Vestal, Mary Vestal, Nicole (Angel) Calderon, Cheryl (Daniel) Perez, Patricia Ferraro, John (Laura) Ferraro, Christopher (Tanya) Murphy, Michelle (Andrew) Jones, Emily Soto, Cecilia Soto and James Soto; 11 great-grandchildren, Elliot Vestal, Timothy Vestal, Ashley Holt, Christopher Holt, Amanda Downer, Emily Calderon, Joseph Perez, Matthew Perez, Jonathan Ferraro, Skye Ferraro and Madison Murphy; a niece, Amber Jacobson and the fathers of her children, Louis Ferraro and Marvin Vestal.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Fair, and her mother, Anne Gerrick-Blakemore; her brothers, Terry Gerrick and Donald Gerrick; a granddaughter, Melissa Murphy and a great-granddaughter Hailey Muro Calderon.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Ferrari Funeral Services, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, IL. 60416. Please wear a mask and use social distancing. Also, Sharon's family requests that guest dress in their favorite summer clothes.

Funeral services will be private

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Inurnment will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.

Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.ferrarifuneral.com

Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City are entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferrari Funeral Services - Coal City
1044 Ferrari Drive
Coal City, IL 60416
(815) 634-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved