Sharon R. O'Boyle
Born: August 26, 1938; in Peru, IN
Died: July 5, 2020; in Hinsdale, IL
Sharon R. O'Boyle, age 81, of Gardner, IL. passed away on July 5, 2020 at RML Specialty Hospital in Hinsdale.
She was born August 26, 1938 in Peru, IN. to Ernest Fair and Anne (nee Femec) Gerrick-Blakemore. Sharon worked in the safety product industry for nearly 18 years as a Customer Service Manager for Libra Safety in Chicago. She also spent many years designing and building costumes for theatrical companies throughout Illinois and Indiana. She retired in 2006 and after living in Chicago for 40 years, Sharon relocated to Gardner. She worked for 14 years as a cashier at her "retirement job" at the Walmart in Morris. She also served as an Election Judge for the Republican Party since 1978.
Sharon loved traveling, cruising, gambling, eating and spending time with her family.
She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Soto, Sari Engle and Anne (George) Simons; three sons, Christopher (Judith) Ferraro, Bradley (Margie) Vestal and Anthony (Sue) Vestal; 13 grandchildren, Philip (Erin) Vestal, Elizabeth Vestal, Grace Vestal, Mary Vestal, Nicole (Angel) Calderon, Cheryl (Daniel) Perez, Patricia Ferraro, John (Laura) Ferraro, Christopher (Tanya) Murphy, Michelle (Andrew) Jones, Emily Soto, Cecilia Soto and James Soto; 11 great-grandchildren, Elliot Vestal, Timothy Vestal, Ashley Holt, Christopher Holt, Amanda Downer, Emily Calderon, Joseph Perez, Matthew Perez, Jonathan Ferraro, Skye Ferraro and Madison Murphy; a niece, Amber Jacobson and the fathers of her children, Louis Ferraro and Marvin Vestal.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Fair, and her mother, Anne Gerrick-Blakemore; her brothers, Terry Gerrick and Donald Gerrick; a granddaughter, Melissa Murphy and a great-granddaughter Hailey Muro Calderon.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Ferrari Funeral Services, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, IL. 60416. Please wear a mask and use social distancing. Also, Sharon's family requests that guest dress in their favorite summer clothes.
Funeral services will be private
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Inurnment will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.
