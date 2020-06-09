Sheila M. Cockriel
Sheila M. Cockriel

Born: December 13, 1941; in Delphi, IN

Died: May 29, 2020; in Aurora, IL

Sheila M. Cockriel, 78, of Plano, IL, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora. She was born December 13, 1941 in Delphi, IN, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Anderson) Mathieson. She married David Cockriel in 2005. Sheila was a sharpshooter for the IL State Riot Squad. She retired as a Lieutenant from the Dwight Correctional Center in Dwight, IL in 2002. She enjoyed social media, researching her ancestry, gardening and working in the yard. Most of all Sheila loved spending time with her family

She is survived by her husband, David of Plano, IL; her children, Mark (Judy) Pershey of Dwight, IL, Beth Yard of Morris, IL, Laura Cade of IN, Amy (Marc) Warman of Yorkville, IL, and Joannie Johnston of Morris, IL; her step children, Stacy (Kevin) Jungkans of Millington, IL and Melissa (John) Durakis of Plano, IL; nine grandchildren; six step grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; her sister, Sandra Miklosik of Aurora, IL; two special nieces, Rhonda Frazier and Christine Miklosik; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private celebration of Sheila's life will be held this weekend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Turner-Eighner Funeral Home, 3952 Turner Ave., Plano, IL 60545 630-552-3022


Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

