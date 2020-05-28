Shelly A. Halstead
Born: September 5, 1969; in Morris, IL
Died: May 24, 2020; in Mazon, IL
Shelly A. Halstead, 50, of Mazon, passed away suddenly at her home on Sunday May 24, 2020. Born in Morris on September 5, 1969, she was the daughter of the late John E. Williams and Cathy (Chamness) Fieldman.
Shelly was raised and educated in Mazon, graduating Mazon Verona Kinsman High School with the class of 1987. She attended Joliet Junior College where she studied nursing. She worked for many years at Morris Hospital as a unit secretary. She went on to work in home health care with Addus Home Health Care. She married Butch Halstead on September 26, 1992, and together they raised their family, camped, fished, enjoyed going on motorcycle rides and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings. Shelly loved the outdoors but she especially loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
Shelly is survived by her mother Cathy (Rick) Fieldman; husband Butch; children Michael Halstead of Ottawa and Travis (Laura) Halstead of Dwight; grandchildren Devon, Breckin and Blayze Halstead; sisters Melinda (Stephen Soderlund) Carlos of Aurora and Marci Williams of Morris; brother Evan (Lauren) Williams; step sister Shannon Fieldman and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father John; brother Tracey; uncles Richard, Ron and Arden; and aunt Mitzi.
A visitation will be held on Friday May 29, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. The family has requested casual dress for the visitation. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented. Please wear masks and a limit of 10 people at a time will be allowed into the funeral home. A celebration of Shelly's life will be held privately on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial will be at Wheeler Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Shelly's name to the family for their choice of donation at a later date.
An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website ucdaviscallahan.com
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 28, 2020.