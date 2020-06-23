Shelly K. Veronda
Born: November 7, 1971; in Joliet, IL
Died: June 18, 2020; in Carbon Hill, IL
Shelly K. Veronda, age 48 years, of Carbon Hill, IL. passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2020 at her home.
Shelly was born November 7, 1971 in Joliet, IL. to Andrew J. "Bugs" Jr. and Kay D. (nee Johnson) Veronda. She attended Coal City High School. In 1988, she began working for Coal Valley Pizza/Pizza by Marchelloni's/ Geo's Pizza as a cook and delivery person and continued working there for 32 years. She also was employed for some time at WAM Quality Cleaning /Grundy Supply.
A lover of dogs, Shelly dedicated time to be a dog sitter and walker. She enjoyed fossil and arrow head hunting and acquired many great finds over the years. She was also a great fan of rock concerts, including Motley Crue, Ozzy Osbourne and Tesla.
She is survived by her mother, Kay Veronda; her brother, Scott (Kathy) Veronda; and her sisters, Lynne (Walt) Mahaffay and Gail (John) Watson, all of Coal City; her nieces and nephews, David (Holly) Veronda, Michael Veronda, Kayla (Cody) Mahaffay-Musson, Kellee (Paul) Phillips and Kyle Watson; her great nieces and nephews and many cousins; her special aunts, Sandra Paul and Judy Darin; her special friend Steve Zeb, her many close friends and her dog, Bugsy.
She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew J. "Bugs" Veronda Jr.
Memorial donations may directed to the favorite animal shelter or rescue of the donor's choice in Shelly's name.
Aqua cremation rites, a gentle, eco-friendly alterative, have been accorded. A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 23, 2020.