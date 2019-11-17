Home

Ret. Col. Sherwin "Butch" Desens.

Great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, pilot, POW, Colonel, and good friend can describe Butch. Born in Union Hill, IL.

Visit HoranCares.com for a full obituary and details about a reception for friends and family to celebrate his life on Sun. Nov. 24th at Windcrest 3235 Mill Vista Rd., Highlands Ranch.

A private ceremony for friends and family will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 17, 2019
