Sherwood Erickson
Sherwood Erickson

Sherwood T. "Woody" Erickson, age 77, a lifelong resident of Morris, passed away peacefully,Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, with his loving family by his side.

Born December 23, 1942 in Morris, he was the son of the late Spencer and Thelma (Kaldheim) Erickson. He grew up on the family farm, attended Morris High School, and worked for farmers in the area during his youth. He later became a member of Teamster's Local #179 and will be remembered by many for driving a cement mixer for Meyer Material for many years. He was also a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church.

Woody was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and school concerts and programs. As a young man, he enjoyed hunting and in later years came to enjoy fixing cars and going to car shows. More recently, one of his favorite pastimes was going for coffee every morning with his friends, and those gatherings will not be the same without him.

He married Rebecca Lou "Becky" (nee Harrington) Erickson, and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage until her passing July 27, 2020. His parents; a sister, Kathy (Don) Wiess; and his wife's parents, Harry and Margaret Harrington also preceded him in death.

Surviving are his two devoted children, Tracy (Matt) Wills and Craig (Pauline) Erickson; grandchildren, Laura (T.J.) Snode, Jessica Wills, Olivia Wills and Katelyn Erickson; great-grandchildren, Parker Wills and Emma Snode; nieces and nephews, Rob (Kay) Scaman, Rene Layman, Scott Scaman, Derek Harrington, Adam (Jen) Harrington, Chad (Danielle) Harrington and Alecia (Mike) Foote; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and two brothers-in-law, Harry (Roberta)Harrington and Doug (Georgann) Harrington.

Visitation for Woody Erickson will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 (at Deerpath Drive), Morris. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Guests will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Interment will follow at Sample Cemetery in Morris.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Grace Lutheran Church in Morris would be appreciated.

For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence or share a favorite memory.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
