Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SHERYL SIEVERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHERYL J. SIEVERT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHERYL J. SIEVERT Obituary
Sheryl J. Sievert

Born: February 11, 1971

Died: April 28, 2019

Sheryl J. "Sheri" Sievert (nee Bachmann), age 48, of New Lenox, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 surrounded by her family, after a fierce four-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Sheri was born on February 11, 1971. She attended New Lenox Grade Schools, was a 1989 graduate of Lincoln-Way Central High School, and a 1990 graduate of Professional's Choice Hair Design Academy. She was employed for many years by the Barber's Chair of Morris and New Lenox. Sheri loved camping, fishing, (especially on Rainbow Lake in northern Wisconsin), cheering for the Packers, hunting, going to the races, crocheting, reading, her dog Henry, and her close group of friends (the Gina's). She also had an artistic flair with painting and decorating.

Sheri is survived by her husband, Frank Sievert, her daughter, Lexie Sievert, her parents, Duncan and Allene Bachmann, her sister Kimberly (Matthew) Bachmann-LeBeau. Also surviving is her mother-in-law, Tonya (Ray) Olson, her father-in-law, Dan (Connie) Sievert, her sister-in-law, Tracey (Ritchie) Walls, her niece Makenzie (Nathan) Taylor, and her grandmother-in-law, Bev Sievert. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. Sheri was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Milton and Blanche Gill and her paternal grandparents, Charles and Eleanor Bachmann and grandparents-in-law Betty and Fred Blevins.

Per Sheri's wishes no funeral services will be held. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be private. A Celebration of her life will be held be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1pm - 5pm at the Lockport American Legion, 15052 Archer Ave, Lockport, IL 60441. A memorial benefit will be held at 3:00PM on July 13, 2019, at Ingall's Park AC, 20 N. Park Rd, Joliet, IL. You can visit Sheri's GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/79qh5a-fundraiser-for-strong-sheri

www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sievert Family, or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Morris Herald-News from May 7 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.