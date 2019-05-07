Sheryl J. Sievert



Born: February 11, 1971



Died: April 28, 2019



Sheryl J. "Sheri" Sievert (nee Bachmann), age 48, of New Lenox, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 surrounded by her family, after a fierce four-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Sheri was born on February 11, 1971. She attended New Lenox Grade Schools, was a 1989 graduate of Lincoln-Way Central High School, and a 1990 graduate of Professional's Choice Hair Design Academy. She was employed for many years by the Barber's Chair of Morris and New Lenox. Sheri loved camping, fishing, (especially on Rainbow Lake in northern Wisconsin), cheering for the Packers, hunting, going to the races, crocheting, reading, her dog Henry, and her close group of friends (the Gina's). She also had an artistic flair with painting and decorating.



Sheri is survived by her husband, Frank Sievert, her daughter, Lexie Sievert, her parents, Duncan and Allene Bachmann, her sister Kimberly (Matthew) Bachmann-LeBeau. Also surviving is her mother-in-law, Tonya (Ray) Olson, her father-in-law, Dan (Connie) Sievert, her sister-in-law, Tracey (Ritchie) Walls, her niece Makenzie (Nathan) Taylor, and her grandmother-in-law, Bev Sievert. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. Sheri was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Milton and Blanche Gill and her paternal grandparents, Charles and Eleanor Bachmann and grandparents-in-law Betty and Fred Blevins.



Per Sheri's wishes no funeral services will be held. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be private. A Celebration of her life will be held be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1pm - 5pm at the Lockport American Legion, 15052 Archer Ave, Lockport, IL 60441. A memorial benefit will be held at 3:00PM on July 13, 2019, at Ingall's Park AC, 20 N. Park Rd, Joliet, IL. You can visit Sheri's GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/79qh5a-fundraiser-for-strong-sheri



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sievert Family, or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.