Shirley A. Branigan
Born: March 28, 1943; in Morris, IL
Died: November 15, 2019; in Morris, IL
Shirley A. Branigan of Morris, passed away Friday afternoon November 15, 2019 in her home with her family at her bedside.
Born March 28, 1943 in Morris she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Corrine (Strom) Lauridsen. Shirley was raised and educated in Morris and remained in the community her entire life. She had a love for writing children books and was always wanting to publish one. Shirley had a talent for making doilies and pot holders for her friends and family. Her most loved enjoyment in life was being surrounded by her family.
Shirley was a waitress for over 20 years at the Weitz Caf as well as the Holiday Inn, Saratoga Inn and Shelmar Bar and Grill.
Surviving is her one son Jerry Scerini Jr. of Morris, several grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Jerry Scerini SR. and second husband Bill Branigan. Four sisters; Betty (Warren) Thorson, Irene (Merle) Koehler, Carol (Arvie) Duncan and Lorraine Lauridsen.
Visitation will be held Sunday November 24, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home with a Celebration of Shirley's Life to follow at 7 PM. Pastor Patrick Lohse of Bethlehem Lutheran Church will officiate. Video Tributes of Shirley's life will play during the visitation. Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 21, 2019