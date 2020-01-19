|
Shirley A. Thiers
Born: July 15, 1941; in Peru, IL
Died: January 14, 2020; in Coal City, IL
Shirley A. (Karl) Thiers, age 78 of Coal City passed away at her home on January 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born July 15, 1941 in Peru, Illinois, Shirley Ann was the only child of Joseph and Estelle (Glogowski) Karl. She was raised in the Catholic Faith and schools in Peru, Illinois.
Shirley was a stay at home mom and later worked a few various jobs, including at Rockwell International in Downers Grove, Illinois. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church and loved her faith. In her free time, Shirley enjoyed spending time with her husband and family. She took pleasure in vacationing, especially to tropical climates, and liked music, dancing, puzzles, and watching her numerous family members at their special events. Shirley and her husband, Ronald, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 18th, 2019.
Survived by her loving family, spouse of 60 years, Ronald Thiers; children: Deidre Petrik (Ed), Linda Edwards (Bruce), Michelle Walsh (Randy) and Jeff Thiers (Julette); grandchildren: Briana Mason (Tim), Ashleigh Tarman (Billy), Aimee Kargle (Billy), Anthony Lissy (Kristin); Ryan Walsh, Jeffrey Thiers, and Michael & Jacob Petrik; great grandchildren: Parker, Mckenna, Gracie, & Declan Mason, Devun, Dylun & Arieana Tarman, Ryleigh & Blake Kargle, Marlie, Preston, & Grant Lissy, and Kaitlyn Harty; sister-in-law Carol Travi; niece Cheri Griffin, and nephew Michael Travi, among other cousins.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Stella Karl, and numerous aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway in Coal City. (815-634-2125) Funeral services will follow on Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Assumption Catholic Church, 215 S. Kankakee Street in Coal City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Reverend Robert Noesen presiding.
Entombment will follow in Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made as gifts in Shirley's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Shirley's Memorial www.ReevesFH.com/notices/ShirleyThiers
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 19, 2020