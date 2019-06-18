Shirley Lois Brown



Born: November 15, 1927; in Ottawa, IL



Died: June 15, 2019; Ottawa, IL



Shirley Lois Brown, 91, of Marseilles, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ottawa Pavilion.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Kris Zierke. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.



She was born on November 15, 1927, in Ottawa, to Henry and Olga (Anderson) Twait. On November 24, 1945, she married Joseph Henry Brown of Marseilles who preceded her in death in 1999.



Shirley was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was very active in Tops, American Legion Auxiliary, and Rebecca's Lodge.



She is survived by her daughter, Karen (James) Barnes of Marseilles; two sons, Kerry (Carol) Brown of Shirley, AR and Charles (Carole) Brown of Verona; five grandchildren, Debe Brown of Little Rock, AR, Jimmy Brown of Shirley, AR, Christie (Kevin) Kiper of Seneca, Danielle (Sam) Lewis of Sugar Land, TX, and Ashley Underwood of Marseilles; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Twait.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; one sister, Helen Chevaliar; two brothers, Vernon Twait and Harold (in infancy); and one grandson-in-law, Brian Underwood.



Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or OSF Ottawa Hospice.



Seals-Campbell Funeral Home



1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341



815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com Published in Morris Herald-News on June 18, 2019