Steve Noble Anderson
Born: April 1, 1951; in Joliet, IL
Died: March 26, 2020; in Goose Lake, IL
Steve Noble Anderson, age 68, of Goose Lake, IL. and Watersmeet, MI. passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his home.
Steve was born on April 1, 1951 in Joliet, IL. to Robert and Barbara (nee Stevens) Anderson. He graduated from Joliet West High School Class of 1969. Steve married Karen Passini on May 31, 1997 in Goose Lake. He was a member of the Roofers Local #11. Steve was a longtime member of the Goose Lake Association, was an avid outdoorsman, and especially enjoyed fishing. He was a devoted father and grandfather and loved his children and grandchildren dearly.
He is survived by his wife of almost 23 years, Karen; his daughters Lisa (Vincent Philipps) Anderson of Morris, IL., Kristin (Matt Gecan) Folk of Oregon, IL., and Jenny (Justin Shelly) Kilmer of Mazon, IL.; his grandchildren, Joe, Izzy, Addison, Rico, Zach, Althea and their beloved grandmother, Michelle Anderson; his sisters Cindy (Ken) Morris of Parker, CO. and Daphne (Bob) Tasker of Littleton, CO.; and his brother Andy (Claire) Anderson of Littleton, CO and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Barbara Anderson and his son, Zach Anderson.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
In light of the current COVID-19 restrictions, inurnment and a Memorial Celebration at the Goose Lake Club will be held at a later date.
Family and friends are encouraged to send their condolences on our website at www.ferrarifuneral.com
Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City are entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 29, 2020