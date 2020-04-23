|
|
Steven A. Paulsen
Born: December 13, 1955; in Pontiac, IL
Died: April 21, 2020; in Mazon, IL
Steven A. Paulsen, 64, of Mazon, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Pontiac, Illinois on December 13, 1955, he was the son of Harold and Irene (Grieff) Paulsen.
Steve was raised in Mazon, IL, where he attended school, graduating from MVK High School in 1974. In 1979, he married the love of his life, Debbie (Hughes) Paulsen. Steve worked several jobs over the years, including owning Paulsen Heating and Air. As much as he enjoyed serving his customers, he eventually realized he was much better at being a blessing to others than being a shrewd businessman. He wrapped up his working career, and built some wonderful relationships, at John's Service and Sales. Steve became a Christian at a young age and was very involved in the local church. He was a longtime member of First Christian Church, serving as a worship leader, Sunday School teacher, small group leader, and elder. Steve touched countless people through both his church roles and his personal ministry. His greatest desire was to live a Christ-like life, a testament evident to all who knew him. In 2013, he completed a life-long dream of attaining his Bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies from Lincoln Christian University. A loving husband, compassionate father, and generous "Papa," he will be missed dearly.
Steve is survived by his loving wife Debbie; children Stephanie (Bobby) Chapman, Hannah (Scott) Hunt, Benjamin Paulsen and Ethan (Breanna) Paulsen; grandchildren Lauren, Rebekah and Alanna Chapman, Brynlee, Maisie, Reid and Canaan Hunt, and Charlotte and Abraham Paulsen; parents Harold and Irene; brothers Pete (Candy) Paulsen, Dan Paulsen and Tom (Tammy) Paulsen; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom look forward to seeing him again in the distant future.
Steve is preceded in death by his son, Philip, and daughter, Valerie, whom he is now embracing for the first time in over twenty-five years.
For those who wish to give to a charity in memory of Steve, please consider one of the following: charitywater.org or cancer.org (specifically Hope Lodge in Rochester, MN).
Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, a drive-thru memorial service for the community to be able to pay their final respects to Steve, will be held at First Christian Church in Morris on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. All people paying their respects are asked to remain in their cars at all times while in line and follow signage in the church parking lot. ENTER AT WEST ENTRANCE and you will be guided by funeral home staff.
An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website ucdaviscallahan.com
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
A private memorial service for Steve may be viewed via YouTube begining on Thursday April 23, 2020 at 4:00 pm.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 23, 2020