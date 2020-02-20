|
|
Susan M. Weber
Born: July 18, 1962
Died: February 14, 2020
Susan M. Weber (Sue) passed away suddenly in a tragic house fire that started early Friday morning, February 14, 2020.
Sue was born July 18, 1962 in Chicago and was adopted through Catholic Charities by her parents Richard and Garnet Carf.
Sue started her family at a young age and had four children by the age of 23. She loved being a mother and raising her children attending school functions and numerous sporting events. In her 30's she attended Triton College in River Grove, IL where she received her nursing degree.
Later in life, Sue met her current boyfriend Kevin and settled in Morris, IL. As a couple they loved to hang out with friends and family, frequent their favorite pubs Brandt's Tavern and Clayton's Tap, and were avid pool players in the area.
Sue is survived by her four loving children, Joseph Doti (Shannon), Richard Doti, Tiffany Doti, and Jennifer Doti. Her siblings: Anthony Carf (Val), Patty Carf, Richard Carf, and Angie Carf. Boyfriend: Kevin Shoemaker. Grandchildren: Kayleigh Doti, Gianna Pyles, Gavin and Bradley Matlock, Eli Fitch, and Dominic Montes. Several nieces and nephews, cousins, and life long friends.
Welcomed into Heaven by her parents Richard and Garnet Carf and her precious grandson Waveland Fitch.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street in Morris. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Sarah O'Sullivan of The Village Christian Church. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Doti family would be graciously accepted.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 20, 2020