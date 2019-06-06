Tara S. Cheskie



Born: March 11, 1979; in Morris, IL



Died: June 3, 2019; Peru, IL



Tara Suzanne (Male) Cheskie, 40, of LaSalle, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru. She was born March 11, 1979 in Morris, the daughter of Scott and Rita (Campbell) Male of Morris.



Raised and educated in Morris, Tara graduated from Morris Community High School with the Class of '98. She was a truck driver for many years with Dohrn Transfer out of Peru. Tara loved spending time having fun with friends and family. Her pride and joy was her family.



She is survived by her husband, Dan,; two sons, Damien Foster and Justin Foster; step-daughter, Cenora Cheskie; her parents, Scott and Rita; sister, Tanya (Paul) Male-McMahon, and brother, Mitchell Male; paternal grandmother, Faye Male of Morris, and maternal grandmother, Faye Campbell of Harrison, AR. Many nieces and nephews also survive.



Preceding her in death was her paternal grandfather, Harold Male; uncle, Clark Male, and aunt, Norenna Greenhaw.



A Memorial Service for Tara will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.



Memorial contributions may be made in Tara's name to the family.



Published in Morris Herald-News on June 6, 2019