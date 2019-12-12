|
Teresa Workman
Born: November, 18, 1965; in Morris, IL
Died: December 10 2019; in Morris, IL
Teresa (Terry) Workman, born November, 18, 1965 in Morris IL, passed away at the Morris Hospital on December 10 2019, with her family by her side.
She was raised and educated in Coal City where she liked to play volleyball and go to the club. She also enjoyed painting, going to rock concerts and spending time with family and friends.
Terry is survived by her mother Ruth (Hamilton) VanDerLinden: her son Wesley Trammel; her daughter Teah Trammel; grandsons Eliah and Connor; sister Joann (Collins) Murphy; brothers Phillip C. Collins III and Timothy Collins; uncles Mr. and Mrs. Gary (Gay) Hamilton of AZ and Mr. and Mrs. Richard (Paula) Hamilton of LO; aunts Janet Collins of CA, Phyllis Strange of Morris and Kathleen Hamilton of Wilmington; along with several cousins.
Proceeding her in death was her father Phillip C. Collins Jr.; uncles Ronald Hamilton and Robert Bates; aunt Diana Lutes and cousin Phillip Strange.
Memorials may be made in Terry's name to her mother, Ruth.
A private services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 West Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information please visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 12, 2019