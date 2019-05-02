Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Resources
More Obituaries for TERRA WELCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERRA WELCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

TERRA WELCH Obituary
Terra Welch

Born: May 12, 1997; in Morris, IL

Died: April 29, 2019; in Chicago, IL

Terra Welch, 21, of Chicago, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 29, 2019 in Chicago. She was born May 12, 1997 in Morris, the daughter of Terry Welch and the late Michele (Prather) Welch.

Raised and educated in Morris, Terra graduated from Morris High School. She was musically and artistically gifted, loved photography and playing the guitar. She had an ability to charm nearly everyone she met and became their friend. She enjoyed life, always silly, smiling and laughing.

She is survived by her father, Terry; sisters, Jacque and Kindra; niece, Ellie Miller; grandmother, Kathy Prather, and many cousins, Christine, Sam, Amanda and Alicia. She had a special relationship with Paula Rybak, who she considered to be like a parental figure. Miranda & Autumn Shelton, who she considered to be like family.

Preceded in death by her mother, Michele, and maternal grandparents, Ardel and Barbara Prather.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Celebration of Terra's Life will follow at 5 p.m.

Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now