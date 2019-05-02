Terra Welch



Born: May 12, 1997; in Morris, IL



Died: April 29, 2019; in Chicago, IL



Terra Welch, 21, of Chicago, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 29, 2019 in Chicago. She was born May 12, 1997 in Morris, the daughter of Terry Welch and the late Michele (Prather) Welch.



Raised and educated in Morris, Terra graduated from Morris High School. She was musically and artistically gifted, loved photography and playing the guitar. She had an ability to charm nearly everyone she met and became their friend. She enjoyed life, always silly, smiling and laughing.



She is survived by her father, Terry; sisters, Jacque and Kindra; niece, Ellie Miller; grandmother, Kathy Prather, and many cousins, Christine, Sam, Amanda and Alicia. She had a special relationship with Paula Rybak, who she considered to be like a parental figure. Miranda & Autumn Shelton, who she considered to be like family.



Preceded in death by her mother, Michele, and maternal grandparents, Ardel and Barbara Prather.



Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Celebration of Terra's Life will follow at 5 p.m.



Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.



Published in Morris Herald-News on May 2, 2019