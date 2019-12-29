|
Terry Alan Rosenthal
Age 64, of Gardner, IL passed away suddenly, Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Born November 26, 1955 in Peoria, IL.
Visitation for Terry will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory: 401 E. Main St., Braidwood, IL, Monday, December 23, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following visitation.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 29, 2019