Terry T. Cleeton
Born: February 13, 1944
Died: January 18, 2020
Terry T. Cleeton, 75, of Morris, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday January 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Theodore and Beulah (Crump) Cleeton.
Born February 13, 1944 in Lancaster, MO, Terry's family moved to Morris in the 1950's. He graduated from Morris Community High School in 1963. He married his high school sweetheart Carolyn Hughes on June 25, 1966. They were married for 53 years.
He worked for C&C Roofing for 40 years. He had been retired for 10 years, although he was still very active, continuing to work for family and friends.
Survived by his wife, Carolyn; two children Angela (George) Cleeton Housman and Scott Cleeton; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Hunter Peterson, Carrington Housman, Blade Housman, Taylor (Cleeton) Nelson, Roman Cleeton, Gideon Cleeton, and Aspen Nelson; brother Roger (Jan) Cleeton and sister Judy (Curt) Rice; and sister-in-law Mrs. David "Joanie" Cleeton. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceding him in death was his parents and brother David Cleeton.
Visitation will be held 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Terry's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 in the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Patrick Lohse of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Terry's name to the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 23, 2020