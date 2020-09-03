1/1
Thelma Marie Anderson
Thelma Marie Anderson

Born: March 29, 1928

Died: August 20, 2020

Thelma Marie Anderson, 92, of Rochester passed away at 12:17 pm, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.

She was born on March 29, 1928 in Ricks Township, Christian County, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Moos) Arkebauer. She graduated from Harvel High School in 1946 and attended Brown's Business College located in Decatur and Springfield. She was employed at the State of Illinois Division of Waterways and later at the Grundy County Service Company in Morris, Illinois. She married Alvin E. Anderson in the Harvel Trinity Lutheran Church on June 22, 1952. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Springfield since December 1960. She was truly a part of the Greatest Generation. She loved her God, Country, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Marilyn Anderson; brother, Loren Arkebauer; sister, Viola Murphy; granddaughter, Teanna and two great grandsons, Noah and Welles.

Thelma is survived by her son Ralph (Tina) Anderson of Rochester; three grandchildren, Brian (Meredith) Anderson of Springfield, Dr. Karen (Adam) Zerkle of Rochester, and Michelle (Jay) Boulanger of Rochester. Also surviving are great grandchildren, Ryleigh, Reese, Ellie, Gavin, Avery and Amelia; sister-in-law, Norvella Arkebauer of Taylorville and several nephews, nieces and cousins.

She enjoyed music, crossword puzzles, sewing, yard sales, traveling and being with her family and friends.

Thelma's family sincerely appreciate all the love and care she received at Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and at Memorial Medical Center.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4 - 7 pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield, IL. A Private burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery on Thursday, August 27, 2020, with Pastor Greg Busboom of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church or Wounded Warrior Project.

CDC Protocol shall be followed.

Published in Morris Herald-News on Sep. 3, 2020.
August 26, 2020
I remember Mrs. Anderson as smiling. I am sorry for your loss.
Bill Flannigan
Friend
August 24, 2020
Ralph and Family,
So sorry to hear about Aunt Thelma. Keeping you in our prayers.
Kim and Family
Kim Shute
Family
