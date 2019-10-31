|
Theresa Russell
Born: September 23, 1969; in Ottawa, IL
Died: October 27, 2019; in Seneca, IL
Theresa Russell, 50, of Seneca, passed away Sunday October 27, 2019 at her home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday October 31 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Reverend Kris Zierke officiating. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery in Ottawa.
Theresa was born September 23, 1969, in Ottawa, to John and Mary (Marsh) Bolatto. She married Terry Russell of Morris on February 11, 1994, who survives.
She held many jobs throughout her working years including clerical work at the Morris Hospital, the village of Seneca, Roth Jorstad Insurance and the offices of Dr. Roth and Dr. Blanco.
She is survived by her husband, Terry; her son, Zachary of Seneca; her daughter, Kylie of Seneca and Chicago; her parents, John and Mary Bolatto of Ottawa; one sister, Mary Darlene (Mark) Scheidecker of Ottawa; one niece, Jennifer Scheidecker; and one nephew, John Scheidecker.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Waldo and Mary Marsh of Montgomery and John and Maxine Bolatto of Marseilles; her aunt and uncle, Mary and Dale Miller of Ottawa and her uncle Larry Bolatto of Marseilles.
Pallbearers will be Ryan, Jamie, and Stephen Russell, Tim Brown, and Luke and Kenneth Sangston.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 31, 2019