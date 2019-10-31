Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Russell


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Russell Obituary
Theresa Russell

Born: September 23, 1969; in Ottawa, IL

Died: October 27, 2019; in Seneca, IL

Theresa Russell, 50, of Seneca, passed away Sunday October 27, 2019 at her home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday October 31 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Reverend Kris Zierke officiating. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery in Ottawa.

Theresa was born September 23, 1969, in Ottawa, to John and Mary (Marsh) Bolatto. She married Terry Russell of Morris on February 11, 1994, who survives.

She held many jobs throughout her working years including clerical work at the Morris Hospital, the village of Seneca, Roth Jorstad Insurance and the offices of Dr. Roth and Dr. Blanco.

She is survived by her husband, Terry; her son, Zachary of Seneca; her daughter, Kylie of Seneca and Chicago; her parents, John and Mary Bolatto of Ottawa; one sister, Mary Darlene (Mark) Scheidecker of Ottawa; one niece, Jennifer Scheidecker; and one nephew, John Scheidecker.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Waldo and Mary Marsh of Montgomery and John and Maxine Bolatto of Marseilles; her aunt and uncle, Mary and Dale Miller of Ottawa and her uncle Larry Bolatto of Marseilles.

Pallbearers will be Ryan, Jamie, and Stephen Russell, Tim Brown, and Luke and Kenneth Sangston.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -