Thomas A. Strum
Thomas A. Strum

Born: September 23, 1946; in Morris, IL

Died: August 2, 2020; in Morris, IL

Thomas A. Strum, 73, of Morris, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, August 2, 2020 at Regency Care of Morris.

Tom was born September 23, 1946 in Morris, a son of Jack and Elinor J. (Finch ) Strum. He grew up and completed his education in Orlando, Florida. He signed up and, served 6 years in the Army reserves. Tom spent most of his career in the nursery business in the Apopka Florida area. In 2008, he moved back to Morris where he worked at Walmart before retiring in 2015.

Tom was a member of the First Christian Church where he made his commitment of faith. Then was baptized in 2014.

He was a Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed playing golf.

Tom requested that instead of flowers or cards that any donations be made to Regency Care of Morris or to Joliet Community Hospice.

Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fruland Funeral Home
121 West Jefferson Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0700
