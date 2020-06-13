Thomas C. Baker
Born: September 2, 1956; in Morris, IL
Died: June 10, 2020; in Morris, IL
Thomas C. Baker, 63, of Morris, passed away Wednesday evening, June 10, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was a wonderful husband, father, papa and provider for his family.
Born September 2, 1956 in Morris, he was the son of James and Mary Katherine(Hume)Baker. He graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 1974. He married Debra Nelson on June 18, 1977 and would have been married for 43 years on June 18. For most of their married life they farmed in Wauponsee Township. He was a hardworking farmer, semi- retired, kept meticulous farm machinery, personal vehicles and his yard and home. Nothing he wouldn't or couldn't fix.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debra of Morris; his children, Katherine (Tim) Shimp of Morris and Kyle (Jeannette) Baker of Woodbury, MN; three grandchildren, Jaxen and Kolbilyn Shimp and Nora Baker; brother and sister, James H. (Andrea) Baker and Christine Baker both of Morris; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald and Kathy Nelson of Morris; sisters-in-law, Karen (Mike Broderick) Carlson of Morris and Lori (Scott)Giordano of Mazon; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents and sister, Catherine Sue Baker.
He was a Wauponsee Township Trustee for over 25 years and a member of the Grundy County Farm Bureau.
Tom enjoyed Thanksgiving with cousins in Central Illinois, family gatherings, NASCAR fan, loved country music, especially Willie Nelson.
Memorials may be given to the donor's choice.
A private family visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Morris with Pastor Steve Larson officiating.
For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Born: September 2, 1956; in Morris, IL
Died: June 10, 2020; in Morris, IL
Thomas C. Baker, 63, of Morris, passed away Wednesday evening, June 10, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was a wonderful husband, father, papa and provider for his family.
Born September 2, 1956 in Morris, he was the son of James and Mary Katherine(Hume)Baker. He graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 1974. He married Debra Nelson on June 18, 1977 and would have been married for 43 years on June 18. For most of their married life they farmed in Wauponsee Township. He was a hardworking farmer, semi- retired, kept meticulous farm machinery, personal vehicles and his yard and home. Nothing he wouldn't or couldn't fix.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debra of Morris; his children, Katherine (Tim) Shimp of Morris and Kyle (Jeannette) Baker of Woodbury, MN; three grandchildren, Jaxen and Kolbilyn Shimp and Nora Baker; brother and sister, James H. (Andrea) Baker and Christine Baker both of Morris; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald and Kathy Nelson of Morris; sisters-in-law, Karen (Mike Broderick) Carlson of Morris and Lori (Scott)Giordano of Mazon; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents and sister, Catherine Sue Baker.
He was a Wauponsee Township Trustee for over 25 years and a member of the Grundy County Farm Bureau.
Tom enjoyed Thanksgiving with cousins in Central Illinois, family gatherings, NASCAR fan, loved country music, especially Willie Nelson.
Memorials may be given to the donor's choice.
A private family visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Morris with Pastor Steve Larson officiating.
For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 13, 2020.