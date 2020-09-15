1/1
Thomas E. Berkland
Thomas E. Berkland

Born: June 9, 1949; in Morris, IL

Died: August 13, 2020; in Omaha, NE

Thomas E. Berkland, 71, formerly of Morris, passed away August 13, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Born on June 9, 1949 in Morris, he was the son of Sherman and Charlotte (Johnson) Berkland. He graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 1967. Later he graduated from Luther College, and in 1984 began his Great Adventure and moved to Alaska where he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, officiating sports, and guiding his family and friends on their own adventures. He moved to Omaha, Nebraska in 2014.

He is survived by his mother, Charlotte and his sister, Linda (Ed) Baburek both of Omaha, Nebraska.

Preceded in death by his father, Sherman.

Memorials may be given to an animal rescue of the donor's choice.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Saratoga Cemetery in Morris with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating.

Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fruland Funeral Home
121 West Jefferson Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0700
