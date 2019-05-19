Thomas J. Anders



Born: April 3, 1946; in Morris, IL



Died: May 15, 2019; in Morris, IL



Thomas J. Anders, 73, of Morris, passed away Wednesday evening, May 15, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.



Born April 3, 1946 in Morris, he was the son of Joseph and Mary Jane(Cosgrove)Anders. He attended Cassem, Nettle Creek and Center schools and graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 1964. He married Sandra K. Daniels on August 29, 1986 in Morris. For many years he was employed in the construction industry with Local 150 Operating Engineers. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.



He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; sister, Linda (Dave) Hammen of Mazon; nephew, David (Courtney) Hammen of Mazon; great nephew, Parker David Hammen and Delaney Maxine Hammen both of Mazon; brother-in-law, David Shenaut of Mahomet; nephew, Cassandra and Robert Thompson of Florida; great nephew, Eric Thompson of Coal City; great niece, Tonya (Bobby) Coleman of Mississippi; several cousins.



Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Maxine Anders Shenaut on December 21, 2017.



He was a member of Morris American Legion Post 294, Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 1024, Past master and life member of Cedar Lodge No. 124 AF & AM, life member of Cedar Lodge No. 826 AF & AM, member Scottish Rite Valley of Bloomington and member of Medinah Shriners.



Tom drove stock cars in his earlier years and was an avid fan of stock car racing, enjoyed reading, music and riding his motorcycle.



Memorials may be directed to the and Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris. Masonic Rites will be held at 11:30 a.m. with funeral services to follow with Rev. Dr. Roy Backus officiating. Private interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Morris Color Guard.



Published in Morris Herald-News on May 19, 2019